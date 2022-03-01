Matteo marks Sarah G’s 19th year in showbiz

MANILA — Actor Matteo Guidicelli marked his wife Sarah Geronimo’s 19th year in showbiz with a sweet greeting Tuesday, lauding her growth as an artist over nearly two decades.

The pop superstar earned her start in showbiz in 2003 by winning the TV contest “Star for a Night.”

Since then, she has steadily become a pop culture icon with her viral hits, a box-office actress with her romcom offerings, and a public figure whose personal life has unfolded controversially.

On Instagram, Guidicelli shared photos of him with Geronimo, writing, “Todays marks your 19th year in show-business!”

“Seeing you grow every single day as an artist and as a woman, totally blows my mind. Your passion, dedication, hard work and focus is just on another level. I am very very proud of you! Continue spreading love, happiness and inspiration to the people around the world! I love you very much,” he said.

Since their February 2020 wedding, Guidicelli and Geronimo have been mostly away from the limelight, opting for one-off projects such as their respective and joint concerts, which have been few and far between.

Geronimo notably emerged from hiatus briefly in late 2022, when she appeared in the Christmas station ID of her home network ABS-CBN.

