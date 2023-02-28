LOOK: Parokya guitarist Gab Chee Kee out of ICU

MANILA – Prayers have continued to work for Parokya ni Edgar guitarist Gab Chee Kee now that he was moved to a regular room after spending a month in the intensive care unit (ICU).

On Instagram, Parokya ni Edgar band proudly shared a photo of a smiling Chee Kee, who is recovering from pneumonia and other complications.

“Woke up feeling cute, might delete later. Hehe Joke lang! Dahil sa tulong, dasal, at good vibes niyo, eto si Gab ngayon,” the post said.

“Happy siya dahil nakalipat na siya sa regular room! Isa-isa na tinatanggal yung mga tubes na nakakabit sa katawan niya.”

According to the post, Chee Kee was even playing the guitar while being transferred into a regular room. However, the band made it clear that Chee Kee’s fight against cancer is still ongoing.

“Excited parang bata, nag-gigitara habang papunta sa regular room! Konti nalang at makakalabas na rin siya ng hospital,” it said.

“May cancer pa rin siya, so tuloy-tuloy pa rin ang laban para makasama na namin siya on the stage soon! Laban pa Gab! Kayang-kaya yan.”

Last January, Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda asked for help in behalf of Chee Kee as he battles lymphoma-induced pneumonia.

Many artists, especially in the local music scene, heeded the call of Miranda and participated in several fund-raising campaigns, including auctions.

In fact, a guitar signed by all the members of the iconic Filipino band Eraserheads was sold for a whopping price of P1.3 million to help raise funds for Chee Kee’s growing medical bill.



RELATED VIDEO