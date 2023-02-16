Photo from Parokya ni Edgar's Facebook account

MANILA – A guitar signed by all the members of the iconic Filipino band Eraserheads was sold at a whopping price of P1.3 million to help raise funds for Parokya ni Edgar’s guitarist Gab Chee Kee.

Parokya ni Edgar shared on their social media page that the D&D Gab Chee Kee Signature Guitar was auctioned to Bryan Beran, executive producer of Circus Music Festival.

The bid lasted for 10 days with the base amount of P50,000.

Beran directly sent the money to the hospital’s accounting office where Chee Kee is confined at the intensive care unit (ICU).

According to the band, he and his team were also able to visit the guitarist.

Earlier this month, Miranda took to Instagram to announce that the Eraserheads were auctioning a D&D acoustic guitar signed by Ely Buendia, Marcus Adoro, Raimund Marasigan, and Buddy Zabala.

Miranda also confessed that they are big fans of the iconic '90s band.

“Malamang alam naman ninyo na sobrang fans kami ng Eheads... lalo na kami ni Gab (si Gab ang unang nagparinig sa akin ng Eheads nung 3rd year high school kami... at nasira na ang ulo ko sa kanila ever since),” he narrated.

“Sila talaga ang isa sa pinakamalaking dahilan kung bakit binuo namin ang Parokya.”

Chee Kee was diagnosed with lymphoma-induced pneumonia and has been in the ICU since last month.

RELATED VIDEO