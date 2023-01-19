Parokya ni Edgar guitarist Gab Chee Kee

MANILA -- Parokya ni Edgar guitarist Gab Chee Kee is in ICU and battling lymphoma-induced pneumonia, the band's frontman Chito Miranda announced on Facebook on January 18.

Miranda also took the opportunity to ask friends and the public to pitch in financially to help defray Chee Kee's mounting hospital bills, as the band gears up to play benefit gigs for its guitarist.

Miranda's post, in full:

"Hi everyone.

"Nag-decide kami na i-update na kayo regarding Gab's situation.

"Gab needs to undergo treatment, and won't be able to play until he makes a full recovery.

"Gab is the heart of the band, and it doesn't feel like Parokya kung wala sya.

"Bestfriend ko si Gab mula 1st year highschool, and sya lang yung palagi kong ka-jamming bago pa naming ma-isipan mag-buo ng banda...at kahit nung naging Parokya na kami, si Gab pa rin yung sinusundan ko whenever we perform live. Gitara yung sinasabayan ko tuwing gig, sa kanya ko kinukuha yung tono, at sa kanya ko din tinatanong kung nasa tono ba ako o wala.

"And I wouldn't have it any other way.

"Yun yung reason kung bakit ayoko tumugtog with Parokya kung wala sya.

"Gabriel was diagnosed with lymphoma late last year, and has been undergoing chemotherapy for the past few months.

"Despite his situation, he was relatively doing ok, and thought it would be best not to let everyone know what he was going through, because he didn't want anyone worrying about him.

"So he continued playing with Parokya.

"But soon after, he was advised by his doctor not to play gigs muna para makapag-pahinga.

"I asked my bandmates na kung pwede, wag nalang din muna kami tumugtog habang wala si Gab.

"Pero kina-usap kami ni Gab and asked us to continue playing, because he doesn't want us to stop playing just because we're waiting for him to get better.

"So we did.

"We owe it to Gab, and more importantly, to everyone na patuloy na sumusuporta sa Parokya, to continue playing.

"Unfortunately, due to complications brought about by his condition, he is now battling pneumonia and was recently transferred sa ICU and has been intubated for more than a week already.

"He was financially prepared naman for the chemotherapy...but now, his family needs help with the overwhelming hospital bills.

"Initially, ayaw pa rin sana ni Gab ipaalam sa lahat kasi ayaw nya talaga makaabala sa iba...but because of the situation, his partner, Kha, and his brother, Raoul, convinced Gab to allow us to inform everyone, because it would be easier for everyone to ask for assistance if the people who loved him knew what was really going on.

"Ebe Dancel (isa sa mga pinakamalapit kay Gab), also asked Gab not to deny the people who cared for him, the opportunity to help him out.

"'Sa dami ng tinulungan mo, hayaan mo naman kami tulungan ka, please.'

"And that convinced Gab to finally allow us to reach out and share his condition and his situation.

"Parokya and our friends from music scene will be doing a series of fundraising gigs to help Gab out...most of which won't even be announced as fundraisers. Tahimik lang sila na tutulong. (pasenya na guys kung in-annouce ko na ha? I know that ang initial usapan natin was not to disclose the details...pero paano makakatulong yung mga nagmamahal kay Gab na nais tumulong, kung di nila alam?)

"Matinding laban to for Gab...at reresbakan natin sya.

"Maraming salamat kay Ebe, sa Kamikazee, kay Gloc9, kay Shanti Dope, kay Flow G, sa Gracenote, sa December Ave, at kay Moira.

"Mahal na mahal namin kayo.

"Walang iwanan sa Parokya Band...sa Parokya ni Edgar."

