MANILA – Award-winning actor Elijah Canlas is taking his talents to Cornerstone Entertainment.

Canlas was officially welcomed by Cornerstone on Tuesday.

During the announcement, no less than Piolo Pascual himself gave a welcome message, albeit taped, to the new Cornerstone artist.

“I’m a fan. Welcome to Cornerstone. Enjoy and I hope makatrabaho kita sometime soon. Keep it up,” Pascual told the beaming Canlas in a recorded message.

Canlas is a multi-awarded young actor, who copped the Best Actor trophy in the 68th FAMAS Awards, 43rd Gawad Urian Awards, and 17th Asian Film Festival in 2022 for his impeccable performance in the film, “Kalel, 15.”

It was also in the same movie where he was adjudged as Best Actor in the 7th Urduja Heritage Film Award and 16th Harlem International Film Festival.

Canlas also rose to fame when he starred in a boys’ love series “Gameboys” during the pandemic. It had a two-season run and a movie installment.

The young actor is also included in the Metro Manila Summer Film Festival entry “About Us and Not About Us” and the upcoming history drama “GomBurZa.”



