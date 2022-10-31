Elijah Canlas stars in the horror flick 'Livescream'

MANILA - Acclaimed young actor Elijah Canlas regards the online horror movie “Livescream” as his most difficult role yet.

“I did it with a lot courage," Canlas told media at the advanced screening of the Perci Intalan-directed Vivamax movie over Halloween weekend at Gateway Araneta City.

He plays a ruthless vlogger and influencer who exploits his subjects.

“When the film starts, makikita niyo siya na mag-isa sa isang kwarto. It’s just him and a wall of torture devices. He will undergo all kinds of pain. Pero mapapaisip ka rin na, ‘Up to what extent?’” he said.

It was excruciating for some of the guests, including Canlas’ real-life girlfriend Miles Ocampo, to watch how torture was inflicted on the actor along with Phoebe Walker who plays his abused girlfriend.

But Canlas’ brilliance as an actor shone through the gore executed by Intalan. “My only reward and relief during the lock-in shoot was food," recalled Canlas who appears solo for almost 75 percent of the film.

Canlas is best known for “Kalel, 15” where he won Best Actor at the Gawad Urian, FAMAS, Asian Film Festival, Asian Film Festival Rome, and Harlem International Film Festival.

He was also cast in the BL series “Gameboys,” the iWantTV project “Misis Piggy,” and the indie movie “Blue Room,” among others.

“Livescream” took him on a new acting level.

“I was topless and barefoot for most of the film and covered in fake blood and dirt everyday," Canlas recounted. "I also had an accident during one of the stunts. But what’s most memorable is the fact that I had a ton of 'niknik' bites. It was wild! Grabe yung mga sand mites. My body was so red and so itchy. Couldn’t sleep at some point during the lock-in. Nahirapan na rin huminga at times dahil umabot na siya sa leeg ko! But I am grateful to Direk Perci for this break!”

