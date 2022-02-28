MANILA -- Young actress Francine Diaz finally celebrated her debut with a dreamland-themed party on February 26, nearly a month after she turned 18 last January 27.

The grand celebration was attended by Diaz's family, loved ones and fellow celebrities. Star Magic head Laurenti Dyogi was also present at the event.

Photos and clips from the big party were uploaded by Nice Print Photography.

Diaz also shared highlights of her birthday party on her social media account.

After the success of the primetime teleserye “Huwag Kang Mangamba,” Diaz is set to topbill a new series, “Bola Bola,” with acclaimed filmmaker JP Habac attached as director.

“Bola Bola” is an iWantTFC original series which will premiere exclusively on the Kapamilya streaming platform.

It marks Diaz’s first lead role in a series apart from her established love team with Kyle Echarri and The Gold Squad, the teen quartet which was launched via the hit afternoon drama “Kadenang Ginto” in 2018.

