WATCH: Debutante Francine Diaz answers 18 questions

MANILA -- Young actress Francine Diaz has answered never-before-asked questions to mark her birthday. The actress turned 18 last January 27.

The questions range from her favorite fan moment, hidden talent to how she deals with negativity.

"I think of happy thoughts. Kasi 'yun ang sabi ni Tinker Bell o Peter Pan? Think of happy thoughts," Diaz said in the video released by Star Magic's Inside News on Wednesday.

According to Inside News, Diaz's debut celebration will happen on February 26 after it was postponed due to pandemic.

After the success of the primetime teleserye “Huwag Kang Mangamba,” Diaz is set to topbill a new series, “Bola Bola,” with acclaimed filmmaker JP Habac attached as director.

“Bola Bola,” which has the tagline “Cook, Feed, Love, Repeat,” is an iWantTFC original series which will premiere exclusively on the Kapamilya streaming platform.

It marks Diaz’s first lead role in a series apart from her established love team with Kyle Echarri and The Gold Squad, the teen quartet which was launched via the hit afternoon drama “Kadenang Ginto” in 2018.

