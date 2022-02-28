K-drama series 'Squid Game' bags 3 SAG awards

Actor Lee Jung-Jae reacts after winning the award Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for "Squid Game" at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards, in Santa Monica, California. Mario Anzuoni, Reuters.

The Korean drama Netflix series "Squid Game" won three Screen Actors Guild's (SAG) awards, the most for a TV show on Sunday.

Actors Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon won the best actor and actress award, respectively, in the drama category.

Lee Jung-jae played the role of Seong Gi-hun or Player 456, while Jung Ho-yeon played the role of Kang Sae-byeok or Player 76.

Korean news portal Soompi said that they are the first Korean actors to win these awards in the drama series category and also the first actors of Asian nationality to do so.

The SAG awards, chosen by members of the SAG-AFTRA acting union, are closely watched because actors form the largest voting group in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which organizes the Oscars. Winning the top SAG honor often, but not always, precedes the best picture win.

Jung Ho-yeon was emotional in her speech and thanked those who opened the doors for her in the industry. "Squid Game" is her first gig as an actor as she started her career as a model.

"First and foremost, thank you so much. I have sat many times watching you on the big screen dreaming of one day becoming an actor. I just wanna say thank you so much," Jung Ho-yeon said in Korean.

"Thank you (for making) me dream and open the door for me and I love you my 'Squid Game' crew," she added.

Lee Jung-jae thanked the global fans who supported the show. "Thank you so so much, SAG Awards. And thank you for the global audience for all of your love for 'Squid Game' and thank you, 'Squid Game' team," he said.

The show also won the award for best stunt ensemble for a comedy, or drama series.

The dystopian South Korean drama "Squid Game" has become Netflix's most popular series launch ever, drawing 111 million fans since its debut.

Director Hwang Dong Hyuk earlier revealed the possible plot for the series’ second season

“I’m currently in the midst of discussions with Netflix about Season 2 and Season 3 [of ‘Squid Game’],” he said.

“I think we’ll be reaching some sort of conclusion [to our discussions] soon …We know that many people are waiting, so everyone is working hard to prepare for the next season with a positive outlook.”

