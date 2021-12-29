A third season for the hit K-drama series Squid Game is in the discussion, a report from Korean entertainment website Soompi said Tuesday.

According to Soompi’s report, director Hwang Dong Hyuk revealed the possible plot for the series’ second season. and a possible follow-up.

“I’m currently in the midst of discussions with Netflix about Season 2 and Season 3 [of ‘Squid Game’],” he said.

“I think we’ll be reaching some sort of conclusion [to our discussions] soon … We know that many people are waiting, so everyone is working hard to prepare for the next season with a positive outlook.”

It added that Netflix hinted at the possibility of a third season.

“It’s true that we are discussing a wide variety of possibilities for ‘Squid Game,’ including the production of a Season 3, but nothing has yet been set in stone,” it said.

"Squid Game" has become Netflix's "biggest series launch ever," drawing 111 million fans.