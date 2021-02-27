Ivana Alawi hits 11 million subscribers on YouTube

Ivana Alawi reached yet another milestone in her vlogging career as she hit 11 million subscribers on YouTube, the actress and vlogger announced on her social media account Saturday.

It was only in late November 2020 when Alawi reached the “diamond milestone” on the video-sharing platform with 10 million subscribers on her channel.

Three months after, Alawi and her family marked the latest achievement with an Instagram post, thanking her fans.

“Happy 11M SUBSCRIBERS YOUTUBE!! 🦋 We love you forever! -Alawi Fam,” the caption stated.

Over the past year, Alawi has become one of the most popular showbiz personalities-turned-YouTube stars, alongside the likes of Alex Gonzaga and Donnalyn Bartolome.

Her vlog touches a wide range of content, from “A Day In My Life” vlog, Q&A mukbang sessions, to pranks on her family members and closest friends.

Alawi’s recent vlog chronicled her visit to Bataan with her family.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC