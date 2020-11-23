After just a year, Ivana Alawi reaches 10M YouTube subscribers

MANILA — After just over a year since opening her YouTube channel, Ivana Alawi has reached the “diamond” milestone” on the video-sharing platform.

Alawi, who posted her first vlog in August 2019, now has 10 million subscribers on YouTube.

She celebrated the milestone with her family — her mother Fatima, and siblings Hashim and Mona — who are seen regularly in her vlogs.

On Instagram, she shared a photo of them all smiles, surrounded with balloons, and with a sign that indicates Alawi’s subscriber tally.

“Thank you for making all this possible. We love you!” she told her followers.

Over the past year, Alawi has become one of the most popular showbiz personalities-turned-YouTube stars, alongside the likes of Alex Gonzaga and Donnalyn Bartolome.

Alawi offers a wide range of content on her channel, from her viral “A Day In My Life” vlog, Q&A mukbang sessions, pranks on her family members, to YouTube challenges.

More recently, she chronicled her charity work for typhoon victims in Cagayan and Isabela, in a departure from her usual, fun-loving offerings.

To date, her entire channel has fetched a total of 546 million views.

Aside from YouTube, Alawi’s fast rise to fame is also seen on social media, with her Instagram page attracting some 6.3 million followers; and onscreen, with consecutive starring roles both recent and in the pipeline.

