Francine Diaz (right) in a scene from "Bola Bola."

MANILA -- Fans of Francine Diaz and her three upcoming leading men took Twitter by storm as they rejoiced watching the first teaser for the actress' upcoming iWantTFC series, "Bola Bola."

Dreamscape Entertainment dropped teasers for their new shows, including “Bola Bola,” on different digital platforms.

In the short clip, Diaz transforms into a plus-size woman who appeared to have good cooking skills. "Bola Bola" became a top trending topic on Twitter hours after the release of the video.

Directed by JP Habac, "Bola Bola" is based on the book by Anna Geronga. Diaz portrays Thea, a 220-pound late bloomer who falls in love with her older brother's best friend.

“Si Thea, na-excite ako maipakita siya sa inyong lahat. Para sa akin, ibang-iba siya sa mga character na na-portray ko before," she told ABS-CBN News.

In "Bola Bola," Diaz is paired with KD Estrada, Ashton Salvador, and Akira Morishita. The actress said she has known Morishita the longest, pointing out that they formerly had the same management. They are both currently under Star Magic.

Aside from having three leading men, Diaz also marks a career milestone with "Bola Bola" as it sees her first lead role in a series apart from her teen group, The Gold Squad.

"Bola Bola" is one of several titles launched last December at iWantTFC’s "Unwrapped," a blue-carpet event unveiling its original offerings in 2022.