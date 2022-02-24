Francine Diaz shares glimpse of her look in ‘Bola Bola’

Photos from Francine Diaz's Instagram account

Actress Francine Diaz shared her look for the upcoming iWantTFC series “Bola Bola” where she will be paired with three new actors.

On Instagram, Diaz showed a glimpse of her chubby face with KD Estrada, Ashton Salvador, and Akira Morishita.

Diaz leads the cast of “Bola Bola,” an iWantTFC original title based on the book by Anna Geronga, to be directed by JP Habac.

In the limited series, Diaz will portray Thea, a 220-pound late bloomer who falls in love with her older brother’s best friend.

“Si Thea, na-excite ako maipakita siya sa inyong lahat. Para sa akin, ibang-iba siya sa mga character na na-portray ko before,” she told ABS-CBN News.

Of her three leading men, Diaz has known Morishita the longest, pointing out they formerly had the same management. They are both currently under Star Magic.

Aside from having three leading men, Diaz also marks a career milestone with “Bola Bola,” as it sees her first lead role in a series, apart from her teen group The Gold Squad.

“Bola Bola” is one of several titles launched last December at iWantTFC’s “Unwrapped,” a blue-carpet event unveiling its original offerings in 2022.