Lauren Dyogi, ABS-CBN’s Head of TV Production and Head of Star Magic, initiates a toast during the ‘Kapamilya Strong’ contract-signing event on Wednesday. Instagram: @starmagicphils

MANILA — Are doors still open for stars who left ABS-CBN after it was forced off free television? Anything is possible, according to the network’s TV production and talent agency head Lauren Dyogi.

Dyogi, who is also leads Star Magic, was asked about his relationship with homegrown artists who had transferred networks or management during the franchise crisis on Wednesday, at the “Kapamilya Strong” media conference.

The grand event saw 11 artists signing or renewing their contract with ABS-CBN, nearly two years after the Philippines’ largest media company was denied its broadcast franchise.

“I would always respect the decision of every individual, kasi hindi ko naman hawak ‘yung buhay ng bawat isa sa kanila,” Dyogi said. “They made decisions based on their life circumstances. Hindi ko makikuwestiyon iyon kung may pangangailangan sila o meron silang plano sa buhay na sa tingin nila hindi maibibigay ng ABS-CBN at Star Magic. That’s their option.”

“But I’d also like to say na para sa akin, mas importante ‘yung mga kasama ko dito,” he added, referring to the stars who signed with ABS-CBN on Wednesday. “I don’t like to even spend my energy and my time thinking about people who left, because they’ve decided to move on and do something else.”

Artists who inked their respective contract with ABS-CBN were OPM pillars Regine Velasquez and Gary Valenciano, and Star Magic talents Jolina Magdangal, Shaina Magdayao, Erich Gonzales, Gerald Anderson, Jake Cuenca, Sam Milby, Zanjoe Marudo, Loisa Andalio, and Ronnie Alonte.

Among the Star Magic artists who signed their contract with ABS-CBN on Wednesday were Jake Cuenca, Gerald Anderson, Shaina Magdayao, Jolina Magdangal, Erich Gonzales, Zanjoe Marudo, Sam Milby, Loisa Andalio, and Ronnie Alonte. They are seen here with Head of Star Magic Lauren Dyogi.

Similar contract-singing events were held in 2021, notably the first edition of “Kapamilya Strong” and Star Magic’s “Black Pen Day.” The latter saw over 40 artists, both newcomers and veterans, formalizing being a Kapamilya.

“I’d like to put my energy and my focus and my love to the ones who are here, ‘yung kasama mo ngayon, sa hirap at ginhawa. Iyon naman ang importante, e,” Dyogi said.

“The loss of the franchise gave us a lot of insight into what’s important in our lives, and who are the people who are also important and who value that relationship. Iyon na muna ang tinitingnan ko,” the executive added.

The franchise denial of ABS-CBN came amid a raging pandemic which had halted most media productions, crippling the network further as it grappled with twin crises. The forced shutdown resulted in the retrenchment of thousands of ABS-CBN workers, including entire divisions and units.

“In the future, I can’t say… We don’t what’s there. Maliit lang naman ang industriya ng entertainment. So hindi ako nagsasalita nang tapos na it’s for good, na never ulit magkakasama,” he said.

“But for now, ABS-CBN and Star Magic will focus on the artists who decided to stay and be with us and journey with us and commit to be part of these interesting times. We’ve gone through the worst already. Paahon na kami. Exciting times are just ahead.”

‘INTO A NEW ERA’

The “Kapamilya Strong” program also launched the year-long celebration of Star Magic’s 30th anniversary, which Dyogi described as a transition into a “new era” of management style and output.

“Nagbago kasi ang landscape, e. Hindi na katulad ng dati na we were on free TV. It was so easy to come up with programs. We had seemingly unlimited resources at that time. Ngayon, iba na. Iba na ang engagement — hindi lang sa free TV, kung 'di pati sa social media and a lot of different platforms,” he said.

“The artists are still there wanting to build connections. Nandito pa rin kami para maging katuwang nila, to help them, to support them, to really guide them to reach their goals,” he said.

The anniversary celebration, for instance, significantly includes online platforms, aside from concerts and the return of the traditional Star Magic Ball and All-Star Games.

The agency is set to release new titles under Star Magic Studio and Star Magic Records, and is partnering with TFC for global events, Mega Magazine for Pride celebration in June, and Metro Magazine for its anniversary special.

Fans of Star Magic artists can also expect original content on YouTube, livestreaming campaigns on Kumu, charity programs through ABS-CBN Foundation, and a series of concerts.

“We will continue to evolve, grow, and make activities not only to build camaraderie among the artists but also to build their character and their skills,” Dyogi said.

ABS-CBN and Star Magic have also put premium on international collaborations for its productions and opportunities for its talents.

“We’re venturing to the international arena, not only through our productions but through partnerships. We’ve asked a lot of our artists to audition in international productions, so ang dami-daming possibilities,” he said.

ABS-CBN International Production and Co-Production, headed by Ruel S. Bayani, earlier said that Star Magic artists are tapped as cast members of its global titles. Cuenca, for instance, co-stars with fellow Star Magic artist Arjo Atayde in the upcoming suspense-thriller “The Cattleya Killer.”

“Imagine what we were doing during the pandemic, at a time na talagang gipit,” Dyogi said. “Now na tumatayo tayo nang husto, nakikita natin na mas malawak ang mundo, mas maraming puwedeng gawin, mas maraming puwedeng puntahan.”