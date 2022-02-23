MANILA -- The music video for Zephanie Dimaranan's single "Magpakita Ka Na" has been released on the official YouTube page of ABS-CBN's Star Music.

The more than three-minute-video was helmed by Edrex Clyde Sanchez, while the song was composed by Miguel Mendoza III and produced by Jonathan Manalo. It is one of the tracks from Dimaranan's self-titled debut album, which was released last month.

Dimaranan rose to fame in July 2019 when she won “Idol Philippines.” Over the years since, she has released nearly a dozen singles, aside from being a regular of “ASAP Natin ‘To” for a time.

Last year, she made headlines when she attended a bootcamp of the global pop group Now United in Abu Dhabi.