Zephanie to release self-titled debut album

MANILA — “Search for the Idol Philippines” winner Zephanie Dimaranan is finally set to release her debut album.
Zephanie will drop her self-titled record on Friday, January 7.
On Wednesday, Star Music shared an album sampler that gives snippets of the tracks from “Zephanie.”
The album 11-track album is comprised of her past singles and original songs.
In order, the tracks and its lyricists/composers are:
- “Pangarap Kong Parangap Mo” (Jonathan Manalo)
- “Bawat Daan” (Ebe Dancel)
- “Sabihin Mo Na Lang Kasi” (Mandy Lorette J. Maderal)
- “Pangako Ko” (Rex Torremoro/ Elmar Jan Bolano)
- “Tinadhana Sa ‘Yo” (SJ Gandia)
- “Magpakita Ka Na” (Miguel Mendoza III)
- “Lapit” (Yeng Constantino)
- “Pag-ibig Na Kaya” with Jeremy G (Jonathan Manalo, adapted from “Perhaps Love”)
- “Isa Pang Araw” (Miguel Mendoza III)
- “Tinadhana Sa ‘Yo” with Jason Dy (SJ Gandia)
- “Bawat Daan” with Ebe Dancel (Ebe Dancel)
Zephanie rose to fame in July 2019 when she won “Idol Philippines.”
Over the years since, she has released nearly a dozen singles, aside from being a regular of “ASAP Natin ‘To” for a time.