Zephanie to release self-titled debut album

MANILA — “Search for the Idol Philippines” winner Zephanie Dimaranan is finally set to release her debut album.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Zephanie will drop her self-titled record on Friday, January 7.

On Wednesday, Star Music shared an album sampler that gives snippets of the tracks from “Zephanie.”

The album 11-track album is comprised of her past singles and original songs.

In order, the tracks and its lyricists/composers are:

“Pangarap Kong Parangap Mo” (Jonathan Manalo)

“Bawat Daan” (Ebe Dancel)

“Sabihin Mo Na Lang Kasi” (Mandy Lorette J. Maderal)

“Pangako Ko” (Rex Torremoro/ Elmar Jan Bolano)

“Tinadhana Sa ‘Yo” (SJ Gandia)

“Magpakita Ka Na” (Miguel Mendoza III)

“Lapit” (Yeng Constantino)

“Pag-ibig Na Kaya” with Jeremy G (Jonathan Manalo, adapted from “Perhaps Love”)

“Isa Pang Araw” (Miguel Mendoza III)

“Tinadhana Sa ‘Yo” with Jason Dy (SJ Gandia)

“Bawat Daan” with Ebe Dancel (Ebe Dancel)

Zephanie rose to fame in July 2019 when she won “Idol Philippines.”

Over the years since, she has released nearly a dozen singles, aside from being a regular of “ASAP Natin ‘To” for a time.