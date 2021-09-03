Zephanie to join Now United bootcamp in Abu Dhabi

MANILA -- "Idol Philippines" grand winner Zephanie Dimaranan will be attending a bootcamp of the global pop group Now United in Abu Dhabi.

This was confirmed by Now United in an Instagram post on September 1.





"We are announcing the 12 amazing Uniters who will be going to the Now United Creative Hub in Abu Dhabi!! First up, say hello to @zephanie from 🇵🇭!" the caption read.

On Instagram, Dimaranan shared her excitement for her latest achievement.

"FINALLY! I can shout it out that I am going to Abu Dhabi for #CampNowUnited Boot Camp!!!! This is definitely going to be a great and exciting journey! Looking forward to know everyone," Dimaranan wrote on her Instagram page.

According to ABS-CBN News' reporter MJ Felipe, the 18-year-old singer will leave anytime for Abu Dhabi to join the bootcamp.

Maranan's management said the singer responded to the call for auditions by Now United happened months ago.



Idol Philippines grand winner Zephanie Dimaranan will leave anytime for Abu Dhabi to join the bootcamp of global pop group 'Now United'. According to Zephanie's management, the 18yr old singer responded to the call for auditions by Now United months back. pic.twitter.com/oODlJuc6yN — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) September 3, 2021

(2) Zephanie and her team were completely surprised by the announcement of Now United. It is still unclear though, what exactly Zephanie will be doing in the bootcamp, how long will she stay in Abu Dhabi and plans after the camp. — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) September 3, 2021

In 2017, former "Pinoy Big Brother" Bailey May was named as one of the official members of Now United, which was formed by Simon Fuller who famously created the reality TV phenomenon "American Idol" and managed the career of the Spice Girls.

According to its official teaser, Now United is "a new interactive pop group for new generation" composed of "incredible young performers from all over the world."