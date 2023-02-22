MANILA -- The limited series "The Goodbye Girl" starring Angelica Panganiban will be streaming on various ABS-CBN platforms.

This was confirmed by Dreamscape through a social media post on Tuesday.

The iWantTFC original title will be available on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z starting February 25 at 9:30 p.m.

Based on the book by Noreen Capili, "The Goodbye Girl" is directed by Derick Cabrido, with Dreamscape Entertainment and Clever Minds co-producing.

The series also stars Loisa Andalio, Barbie Imperial, Elisse Joson, Maris Racal, RK Bagatsing, Joshua Colet, Ronnie Alonte, Turs Daza and Rico Blanco.

“The Goodbye Girl” centers on a heartbroken writer, Yanna (Panganiban), whose viral video where she cries over her failed relationship leads to a book deal.

For the book, Yanna chronicles the real stories of women whom she helps through their own heartbreaks.

Related video: