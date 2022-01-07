MANILA — The poster for the upcoming limited series “The Goodbye Girl,” starring Angelica Panganiban, has been released.

Panganiban is seen at the beach with her fellow “goodbye girls” or co-stars, Barbie Imperial, Elisse Joson, Maris Racal, and Loisa Andalio.

Based on the book by Noreen Capili, the iWantTFC original title is directed by Derick Cabrido, with Dreamscape Entertainment and Clever Minds co-producing.

“The Goodbye Girl” centers on a heartbroken writer, Yanna (Panganiban), whose viral video where she cries over her failed relationship leads to a book deal.

For the book, Yanna chronicles the real stories of women whom she helps through their own heartbreaks.

The series also stars JC de Vera, RK Bagatsing, Ronnie Alonte, Rico Blanco, and Turs Daza.

Its release date has yet to be announced.