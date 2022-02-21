SB19 trends in PH after Wish roadshow comeback

MANILA—P-pop group SB19 became the top trending topic on social media for their comeback on the Wish 107.5 roadshow on Monday.

As of writing, the hashtag #SB19BackInTheWishBus took first spot on Twitter Philippines.

Photos and videos of fans surrounding the group's performance at Eton Centris in Quezon City circulated on social media during the event.

A video posted by Jericho Leonardo showed the venue was filled.

SB19 earlier got a total of 5 awards at the 7th Wish Music Awards, including Group of the Year, Pop Song of the Year for “What?”, and Wisher’s Choice.

Winners across categories will receive monetary rewards and their chosen beneficiaries, according to Wish 107.5.

SB19 — with members, Pablo, Josh, Justin, Ken, and Stell — first rose to fame with their "Go Up" in 2019.

