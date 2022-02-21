MANILA -- “Pinoy Big Brother: Otso” big winner Yamyam Gucong is now a father after his fiancée Elaine Toradio gave birth to their baby girl.

Gucong shared the good news on social media as he uploaded a snap of his daughter on Monday.

"Welcome to the outside world baby ALIAH KAYE (baby ALI)," he wrote on Instagram.

It was just last December when Gucong announced that he and Toradio will be having their first child..

Gucong proposed to Toradio last October.

In an interview with "Magandang Buhay" last year, Gucong said he had purchased a vehicle and land for his family. He also started a small business for his family in Bohol.

Gucong was last in the online series "Hoy, Love You" with Joross Gamboa and Roxanne Guinoo.