‘PBB’ winner Yamyam Gucong proposes to girlfriend



“Pinoy Big Brother: Otso” big winner Yamyam Gucong has asked his non-showbiz girlfriend to marry him, pulling off yet the biggest surprise in their relationship.

On Instagram, Gucong knelt on his knee to propose to his girlfriend inside a jewelry store.

“Alam kung immune ka na sa mga surprises ko sa 'yo dati at gusto kong maiba naman kaya dinala kita mismo sa store kung saan tatanungin kita ng ‘papayag ka ba na maging asawa ko?’” he said in the caption.

Gucong’s friends from showbiz and followers trooped to the comment section to congratulate the couple.

Some of the celebrities who sent their greetings and well wishes for Gucong were his fellow "PBB" housemates Fumiya, Argel Saycon, and Andre Brouillette.

“Congrats bro,” Fumiya briefly said.

“So happy for you brotha, God bless you both and your new journey together as one,” Brouillette added.

He also received messages from Melai Francisco, Richard Juan, Say Alonzo, and Vivoree Esclito.

The proposal came just after Gucong shared that he is building a house for his family in his province of Bohol.

"Totoo pala talaga sabi nila ang hirap magpatayo ng bahay sa gitna ng pandemya. Lasap na lasap ko ang pressure at budget," Gucong wrote on Instagram, using the hashtag #parasapamilya.

In an interview with "Magandang Buhay" early this year, Gucong said he had purchased a vehicle and land for his family.

He also started a small business for his family in Bohol.

Gucong is currently part of the online series "Hoy, Love You" which stars Joross Gamboa and Roxanne Guinoo.

