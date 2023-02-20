IN PHOTOS: Cast of 'Unbreak My Heart' in Switzerland

The cast of 'Unbreak My Heart' arrive in Switzerland. Dreamscape Entertainment The cast of 'Unbreak My Heart' arrive in Switzerland. Dreamscape Entertainment The cast of 'Unbreak My Heart' arrive in Switzerland. Dreamscape Entertainment The cast of 'Unbreak My Heart' arrive in Switzerland. Dreamscape Entertainment The cast of 'Unbreak My Heart' arrive in Switzerland. Dreamscape Entertainment The cast of 'Unbreak My Heart' arrive in Switzerland. Dreamscape Entertainment The cast of 'Unbreak My Heart' arrive in Switzerland. Dreamscape Entertainment The cast of 'Unbreak My Heart' arrive in Switzerland. Dreamscape Entertainment The cast of 'Unbreak My Heart' arrive in Switzerland. Dreamscape Entertainment The cast of 'Unbreak My Heart' arrive in Switzerland. Dreamscape Entertainment

Kapuso and Kapamilya artists have assembled in Switzerland as they prepare to shoot the GMA and ABS-CBN collaboration series "Unbreak My Heart."

In photos released by producer Dreamscape Entertainment on Monday, lead stars Jodi Sta. Maria, Richard Yap, Joshua Garcia, and Gabbi Garcia are seen in transit and at scenic spots in the European country.

Among those shown in the photos is young actor Jeremiah Lisbo, a newly introduced cast member of "Unbreak My Heart," as well as creative and production heads of the highly anticipated teleserye.

Aside from Lisbo, additional cast members announced this week are Sunshine Cruz, Victor Neri, Gardo Versoza, Dionne Monsanto, PJ Endrinal, and Mark Rivera.

"Unbreak My Heart" will also star Maey Bautista, Will Ashley, Bianca de Vera, Nikki Valdez, Eula Valdez, and Laurice Guillen.

Directed by Emmanuel Q. Palo and Dolly Dulu, the romantic-drama series will air on GMA and will stream in 15 territories outside the Philippines on Viu this year.

