Jodi Sta. Maria and Joshua Garcia depart for Switzerland on Wednesday. Photos from MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Kapamilya stars Jodi Sta. Maria and Joshua Garcia departed for Switzerland on Wednesday to film the historic series “Unbreak My Heart.”

Garcia and Sta. Maria separately flew from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport for Zurich, the setting the romantic drama series produced GMA, ABS-CBN, and Viu.

The two Kapamilya actors will be joined by their Kapuso artists Richard Yap and Gabbi Garcia.

According to Garcia, they underwent a sensuality workshop before flying to Switzerland, where they will be shooting scenes for a month.

Meanwhile, award-winning actress Sta. Maria said that her reunion project with Yap is a “heavy material” compared to the 2014 series "Be Careful with My Heart," which launched their hit tandem.

"Unbreak My Heart” will air on GMA this year and will be streaming in 15 territories outside of the Philippines on Viu.

The series marks the first project of Sta. Maria with Joshua and Gabbi, who will also be paired for the first time.

Also part of "Unbreak My Heart" are Maey Bautista, Will Ashley, Bianca de Vera, Nikki Valdez, Eula Valdes, and Laurice Guillen. It will be directed by Emmanuel Palo and Dolly Dulu.

"Unbreak My Heart" follows ABS-CBN and GMA's groundbreaking partnership last year, when the Kapuso network started to air Star Cinema films.

