Kapuso stars Richard Yap and Gabbi Garcia have arrived in Switzerland for the filming of their series "Unbreak My Heart."

They will be joining Kapamilya stars Jodi Sta. Maria and Joshua Garcia, who flew in from Manila last week.

"May I crash land on you?" Yap captioned his post.

"Lunch by the Alps," Gabbi Garcia wrote.

Joshua earlier said they will be shooting scenes in Switzerland for a month.

"Unbreak My Heart” will air on GMA-7 this year and will be streaming in 15 territories outside of the Philippines on Viu.

Also part of "Unbreak My Heart" are Maey Bautista, Will Ashley, Bianca de Vera, Nikki Valdez, Eula Valdes, and Laurice Guillen. It will be directed by Emmanuel Palo and Dolly Dulu.

"Unbreak My Heart" follows GMA and ABS-CBN's groundbreaking partnership last year, when the Kapuso network started to air Star Cinema films.

