Christopher de Leon hopes to work with Vilma Santos again

MANILA -- Screen veteran Christopher de Leon is hoping to work again with "Star for All Seasons" Vilma Santos.

In the ABS-CBN special dubbed as “Anim na Dekada Nag-iisang Vilma” to celebrate Santos' 60 years in showbiz, de Leon praised Santos for her contributions to the local entertainment industry.

"You've done so much for the industry, Vi. You've done so much for us. You've been the same person ever since I met you kahit na naging governor ka, naging congressman ka, naging mayor ka and now you are back. You are still the same. You are still friendly as a sunshine," De Leon said.

"And everywhere you go, you light up the place. Keep up the good work and hope to work with you again. Congratulations and happy anniversary sa entertainment world. You've done a lot for this industry and thank you very much," De Leon added.

De Leon is one if not the most popular leading man of Santos, having done more than 20 films together such as the critically acclaimed "Relasyon," "Broken Marriage" "Imortal" and "Dekada '70."

"Vilma, she gives you your moment. The first time I saw Vilma was nung ginest ako sa 'Vilma' that was like wow! I was so nervous then, very nervous, and she was so nice to me and ang gaan pa lang kasama. So nung ginawa na kami ng pelikula, she was so nice to work with and very, very pleasant," De Leon said, as she described Santos as a screen partner.

For her part, Santos said it was an honor to work with the seasoned actor.

"Karangalan at parte na ng buhay, ng career ko si Mr. Christopher de Leon at alam ng madla 'yon. Than you again, YetBo," Santos shared.

As she reached 60 years in the industry, Santos through the ABS-CBN special, took a trip back memory lane to recall her colorful journey including her firsts and best moments, and her ups and downs as an actress and producer.

The veteran actress shared many untold stories about the films and people she worked with in her illustrious career.

