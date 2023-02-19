MANILA – Ogie Alcasid expressed his sadness over being unable to witness his wife Regine Velasquez's "Solo" concert in the Philippines.

Despite not being physically present, he conveyed on Instagram his immense pride in Velasquez, stating that he saw firsthand how much effort and preparation she has put into the show.

“Day and night i would watch and listen to her research for songs and look for different arrangements to further embellish the songs that she has chosen. Some songs are the songs that we both listen to and some she personally was really vibing with,” he said.

Following Velasquez’s initial two shows, Alcasid couldn't contain his admiration for his wife's remarkable performance and extended his heartfelt congratulations to her and the entire "Solo" team.

“I am just so proud of you my love. Congratulations to you and the whole #solo team from @cacaimitra @raulmitra @paolovalenciano @mommy_de @deca28 #imusic @cpatofficial and everyone involved,” he sadi.

Alcasid also expressed his disappointment at not being able to witness his wife's triumphant moment in person due to the conflict of his tour schedule with the concert.

Nonetheless, Alcasid assured his wife that he is cheering her on all the way from Switzerland.

Velasquez has two more staging of “Solo” on February 24 and 25 at the Circuit Performing Arts Theater.