Photo from Anetra's Instagram account.

Pinay drag queen Anetra survived the lipsync smackdown battle challenge in the recent episode of "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 15.

In the 8th episode that aired Saturday (Manila time), the 10 remaining queens had to battle it out in a lipsync survival round with one queen going home at the end of the episode.

Anetra went up against Sasha Colby and performed the song "I'm in Love with a Monster" by Fifth Harmony and lost the round.

She fought Jax and Luxx Noir London in the second round with "The Right Stuff" by Vanessa Williams and did not manage to win the battle anew.

In the last round, Anetra was given the chance to pick who among Jax and Spice should be saved from battle and saved the latter.

She went up against Jax and won the round with "Finally" by CeCe Peniston and will move forward to the competition.

Anetra is the remaining Filipino queen in the competition, who has one win under her belt for the talent show.

Aura Mayari ended his journey in 11th place also with one with under his belt for the girl group challenge.

In the Philippines, Precious Paula Nicole became the first winner of the country's franchise debut.

