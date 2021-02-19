Star Music releases lyric video of Angeline Quinto's 'Huwag Kang Mangamba'

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA — Star Music on Friday released the lyric video of Angeline Quinto's latest single, the inspirational song “Huwag Kang Mangamba," which was composed by Fr. Manoling V. Francisco S.J. and produced by Jonathan Manalo.

"Huwag Kang Mangamba" is also the theme song and title of ABS-CBN's upcoming series which stars Andrea Brillantes, Seth Fedelin, Kyle Echarri and Francine Diaz.

Quinto is also part of the much-awaited series under Dreamscape Entertainment, whose teaser was released earlier this week.

In a previous Instagram post, Quinto said she is dedicating the song to her adoptive mother Sylvia "Mama Bob" Quinto, who passed away last November.

"While recording this song, walang ibang nasa isip ko kung 'di ang Mama Bob, bawat salita na sinasabi ng kanta ay sagot sa pinagdadaanan ko ngayon," Quinto wrote at the time.

“Huwag kang mangamba sa kahit anong pinagdadaanan natin sa buhay, Kumapit ka lang. Kumapit ka lang sa Kanya."



The cast of “Huwag Kang Mangamba” also includes Eula Valdez, Mylene Dizon, Diether Ocampo, Enchong Dee, Nonie Buencamino, Matet de Leon, Dominic Ochoa, Soliman Cruz, RK Bagatsing, Paolo Gumabao, and Matty Juniosa.

The Dreamscape Entertainment production is billed as the latest in ABS-CBN’s tradition of offering inspirational stories, in the same vein as “May Bukas Pa,” “100 Days to Heaven,” and “Starla.”

“Huwag Kang Mangamba” is scheduled for release “soon,” according to its latest teaser, and will be accessible via free and digital TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), free live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live), and on-demand streaming (iWant TFC).

