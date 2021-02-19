'Paubaya' tops trending videos on YouTube PH

MANILA -- The music video for the hit song "Paubaya" of Moira dela Torre, featuring former couple Julia Barretto and Joshua Garcia, is now the top trending video on YouTube in the Philippines.

Barretto and Garcia, who broke up last year, seemingly gave "closure" to their relationship in the music video, which is nearly 12 minutes long.

As of writing, the video which was released on Valentine's Day now has over 16 million views and million "likes."

The reunion of the JoshLia tandem became an instant trending topic on Twitter, with many expressing their sadness over the closure on a day which celebrates romantic love.

Based on the credits that rolled at the end of the video, Garcia and Barretto co-wrote their tearful dialogue along with dela Torre and her husband, Jason Hernandez.

In the music video, Garcia and Barretto play a couple who decide to get married. On the day of their wedding, however, she runs away, leaving him at the altar. In the middle of the clip, she returns to the church where she finds a devastated Garcia alone.

The two then turn emotional as they talk about what went wrong in their relationship. While recognizing that they tried their best to make it work, the two tearfully acknowledge that maybe they are not really meant to be together.

After apologizing to each other, Garcia and Barretto forgive the other’s shortcomings before finally bidding goodbye.

