Kang Daniel wants to collaborate with these Filipino artists

Kang Daniel. Photo courtesy of Konnect Entertainment

MANILA – If he were given the opportunity, South Korean singer Kang Daniel would like to collaborate with the Philippines’ Kiana Valenciano and Jess Connelly.

In a recent interview with ABS-CBN News, the 24-year-old K-pop idol said he came across both Filipino artists’ music through his artists and repertoire (A&R) team, and found them “memorable.”

“I listened to their song once when our A&R team recommended their music and it was very memorable. So if I am lucky, I guess I will be able to have chances to collaborate with such good artists,” he said.

Kang said he wants to return to the Philippines to make new memories with his fans, whom he last met in 2019.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

Recounting his 2019 fan meet in Manila, Kang said he was deeply touched by a video that his supporters prepared for him.

“I remember having a fan meeting in Manila in 2019 and I was really happy that many people at the fan meeting greeted me so passionately,” he said.

“Just before the end of [the] fan meeting, fans in the Philippines made a video and passed to me as a video letter. I was deeply touched by their messages.”

On Monday, Kang released a new single, “PARANOIA.” The music video for the song has garnered nearly 3 million views on YouTube as of writing.

Kang rose to fame after finishing first on the second season of “Produce 101” in 2017, leading to his inclusion in the temporary boy group Wanna One.

Following the group’s disbandment in 2019, Kang set up his own talent agency and pursued a solo career. His debut extended play, “Color On Me,” sold over 500,000 copies.

