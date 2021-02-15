K-pop star Kang Daniel bares dark side in new song ‘Paranoia’

Kang Daniel. Photo from Konnect Entertainment

MANILA – South Korean singer Kang Daniel is revealing a dark part of himself through his new single, “Paranoia,” which is scheduled for release on Tuesday afternoon.

Similar to past releases, Kang co-wrote the lyrics for “Paranoia,” which he said he considered “a blessing” since he is able to express himself through his own songs.

“This new song ‘Paranoia’ is a song created by taking out the darkest part of my inner self that was hidden. The more you listen, the more diverse and new emotions you will be able to feel,” Kang said in a recent interview with ABS-CBN News.

“Most of all, the song is really addictive, and the performance and choreography are really attractive to match the theme of the song,” he added.

“Paranoia” arrives 6 months after Kang released the extended play “Magenta,” which spawned the dancehall-inspired singles “Waves” and “Who U Are.”

A 12-second teaser of the song’s music video, released last Feb. 10, showed Kang playing a seemingly distressed character.

By writing lyrics for his songs, Kang said he is able to share his own stories and thoughts to listeners.

“It seems to be a blessing to be able to express my stories and my own thoughts through music,” he said, adding that he wants to be remembered as an artist who is “always honest and hardworking.”

Kang Daniel talks about his new single, ‘Paranoia.’

Asked about how he spent most of his time during the pandemic, Kang shared that he has been constantly working on his music.

“I think I spend most of my time working on songs all the time, going back and forth in my studio or [the] third floor of my company, and going home,” he said.

Kang, who hails from the southern city of Busan, debuted as a soloist in mid-2019 after his 2-year stint as a member of Wanna One, the boy band formed from the second season of the K-pop competition “Produce 101.”

In December 2019, Kang took a hiatus from the entertainment industry after revealing that he had been dealing with depression. He made a comeback in March 2020 with the extended play “Cyan.”

– With a report from MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News