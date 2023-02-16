Nadine Lustre posts first video on her YouTube channel

MANILA – After much anticipation, Nadine Lustre has finally posted her first video on her YouTube channel.

The actress took to the platform on Wednesday night to share the 47-second clip, titled "Hello Nadine Lustre: Intro."

The video shows Lustre adjusting the camera's focus before she moves a couch inside a house. The camera eventually zooms out to reveal Lustre on a TV screen as she applies makeup.

The footage is accompanied by no commentary or dialogue.

Less than 24 hours since the video was uploaded, it has already garnered 13,000 views.

It remains to be seen what theme Lustre will have for her YouTube channel, which already has over 72,000 subscribers as of writing.

It was only on Monday when Lustre first teased that she is starting her own vlog.

Last December, Lustre made headlines after winning the Best Actress award at the 2022 Metro Manila Film Festival for her performance in the suspense thriller film "Deleter."

In a previous interview, Lustre said she feels fired up to make more movies after her best actress win.

"Deleter" is Lustre’s second big-screen offering after she resumed her acting career last year with “Greed,” following a three-year hiatus during which she focused on music.

