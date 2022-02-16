Ion Perez and Vice Ganda appear on ‘It’s Showtime’ Wednesday after announcing their October 2021 ‘wedding’ ceremony in Las Vegas. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Celebrity couple Vice Ganda and Ion Perez had been engaged for a year and a half before their Las Vegas commitment ceremony which they now both regard as their wedding.

The two belatedly revealed the October 2021 “wedding” last February 13, through Vice Ganda’s widely followed YouTube vlog.

Returning to “It’s Showtime” on Wednesday, Vice Ganda and Perez were welcomed with a celebration of their milestone, featuring performances from Yeng Constantino and Regine Velasquez.

In their speech, the couple revealed they had been engaged as early as February 21, 2020. Vice Ganda, however, opted to keep it private at the time for fear of being ridiculed.

“Nag-propose siya sa akin, wala pang pandemic,” Vice Ganda said. “Sobra akong takot na takot. Lahat ng videos ng mga kaibigan namin, pinabura ko talaga kasi ayokong lumabas. Umiiyak siya. Sabi niya, ‘Bakit ayaw mong sabihin sa kanila?’ Sa lahat tinago ko.”

Recalling his explanation to Perez then, Vice Ganda said: “Sobra akong takot na bababuyin lang ng tao itong isang bagay na napakaganda sa atin. Tama na ‘yung tayong dalawa na lang nakakaalam. Malalaman ng ibang tao, babastusin lang nila, bababuyin, pagtatawanan, gagaguhin kaming dalawa. Masakit iyon para sa akin. Sa ating dalawa na lang.”

The proposal happened at home, with only close friends witnessing it. Perez originally planned to ask for Vice Ganda’s hand during a live episode of “It’s Showtime,” but was not allowed to. They did not mention who barred the surprise from happening.

“Nag-propose siya wala akong salawal, wala akong buhok! Isa rin sa mga dahilan kung bakit ayaw ko ilabas ‘yung video,” Vice Ganda quipped. “Humahagulgol siya, nakaluhod, tapos pilit kong binababa ‘yung suot ko, kasi makikita ‘yung panty ko!”

“Masamang-masama kasi ‘yung loob niya. Nag-iiyak lang siya. Iyon pala, nagpaalam siyang mag-po-propose dito sa ‘Showtime’ pero hindi siya pinayagan. Ang alam ng experience niya sina Jugs (Jugueta) and Teddy (Corpuz),” he added, referring to their co-hosts.

On Wednesday, Perez, Jugueta, and Corpuz recounted coming up with the plan to surprise Vice Ganda with the proposal, as well as the moment Perez was told he couldn’t do it on the program.

“Kung alam niyo lang ‘yung pain noong nakita namin si Ion, noong pinagbawalan,” Corpuz said. “Nakita ko si Ion, nakahiga doon. Excited kaming tatlo, e. Gusto niya dito mag-propose talaga sa ‘Showtime.’ Nakita ko ‘yung pain. Ramdam namin iyon kay Ion.”

Co-host Vhong Navarro then shared how he eventually found out about the engagement, to Vice Ganda’s amused reaction.

In an episode of “It’s Showtime” just after the proposal, Navarro noticed that Vice Ganda was wearing a ring, prompting a joke about a possible wedding.

“Jinoke ako ni Vhong dito sa ‘Showtime’ about the ring. E hindi puwedeng sabihin, pinagalitan siya ni Direk,” Vice Ganda said, without specifying the director.

At the time, Navarro clarified he was not aware of the engagement.

“Hindi puwedeng sabihin. Pinakiusapan kami na, ‘Inyo na lang, huwag nang sabihin,’” Vice Ganda recalled.

The comedy superstar then turned emotional as he expressed frustration with that chapter of his love story with Perez.

“Ang hirap-hirap kaya para sa aming dalawa sa mahabong panahon na… Parang deprived na deprived naman kami. Para sa ibang tao, ang dali lang magmahalan, pero para sa amin parang ang hirap-hirap.

“Pag bakla ka, ang hirap magka-jowa. Pag bakla ka, ang hirap paniwalain ng mg tao na minamahal ka talaga ng jowa mo. Pag bakla ka, ang hirap maghawakan. Ang hirap-hirap lang. Ang sakit-sakit ng pakiramdam ko.

“Nakakapagpasaya naman ako ng iba kahit paano, bakit parang itong munting kasiyahan na ‘to, ang hirap-hirap ma-achieve?” he said.

That experience, Vice Ganda said, was one of the reasons why he did not mind a simple ceremony in Las Vegas, so long as he and Perez were together.

“Kaya noong na sa Vegas kami, ‘Gawin na natin, kahit walang tao, dalawa lang tayo, walang singsing, walang magarang damit, halika na.’ Gusto na lang namin maramdaman.

“It is just so liberating to be able to do it for ourselves, to be able to follow what we felt, to be able to do what we thought was right, to be able to not think about other people and what they are going to say,” he said.