Vice Ganda reveals Las Vegas 'wedding' with Ion Perez

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 13 2022 07:24 PM | Updated as of Feb 13 2022 08:07 PM

MANILA - Comedy superstar Vice Ganda on Sunday revealed he and his boyfriend Ion Perez had a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas in October 2021.

Vice made the revelation through a video posted on his Youtube channel, wherein he showed snippets of their trip to Las Vegas last year.

Vice had a concert tour in the US at around the same time.

The ceremony happened in The Little Vegas Chapel. Vice and Ion also exchanged vows in Filipino.

After the vows, the couple showed off their rings and certificate of commitment, which they both signed.

The couple celebrated their third anniversary on October 25.

Vice first confirmed his relationship with Perez in October 2019 after a "Magpasikat" performance on "It's Showtime.

Perez joined “It’s Showtime” initially as Kuya Escort in the noontime show's Miss Q&A segment. 

The Philippines has yet to recognize same-sex marriage.

