Vice Ganda, Ion Perez mark third anniversary

MANILA -- Comedy superstar Vice Ganda and his boyfriend Ion Perez marked their third anniversary as a couple on Monday, October 25.

To mark their special day, Ganda shared sweet photos of him and Perez on Instagram.

"3 years of not giving a f--- about other people’s thoughts and judgements. 3 years of just being unapologetically in love and happy. I love you Noy! And i love winning in life with you," wrote Vice, who also used the hashtags #ThreeYears and #ViceIon.

Vice first confirmed his relationship with Perez in October 2019 after a "Magpasikat" performance on "It's Showtime.

Perez joined “It’s Showtime” initially as Kuya Escort in the noontime show's Miss Q&A segment.

On Monday morning, Vice took to Twitter to thank their fans.

My concert is about to start in a few minutes. Before that i wanna say THANK YOU to all the ViceIon supporters for all the love! Love u all too!!! ❤️❤️❤️ — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) October 24, 2021

