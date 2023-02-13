Zack Tabuldo gives details on sophomore album 'for all'

MANILA -- OPM singer-songwriter Zack Tabuldo has released new details about his sophomore album.

In an Instagram post, Tabuldo revealed that "for all" will be released on Valentine's Day.

"Here we go. 2nd album is finally here. A sound you have not heard from me before. Poured with all my heart and soul to make these tracks. Big inspirations and influences from artists I listened to growing up, and the musicians people around me listened to as well. Writing, producing, mix and mastering this album has been one hell of an experience," he said.

Tabuldo said he drew inspiration from '70s music as well artists like Michael Jackson, Harry Styles, and Bruno Mars.

"Down to every beat and rhythm and feel of each track has been made with full love and creativity towards a style I never thought I’d make my own. Influences from James Brown, to Bruno Mars. Anderson Paak, to the late April Boy Regino. VST & Company, to Motown. From Harry Styles to the legend himself Michael Jackson, and a lot more," he said.

"The feel of 70s soul, RnB, funk, and a bit of pop. The fashion statements, the references, vibes, and the style of music, all shrunk down into one album. I have never done anything like this before, and I hope you listen to this album from top to bottom in a room or an environment where you can dance, cry, laugh, groove, and completely lose it with complete freedom and no judgement. this is from me, to you."

Last 2021, Tabudlo, released his 14-track album debut album “Episode."

RELATED VIDEO: