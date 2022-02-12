Watch more on iWantTFC

Bianca Gonzalez spearheaded the entrance of the “Pinoy Big Brother” hosts in the second eviction night Saturday.

The live episode opened in a powerful way as all of the current hosts were present in the eviction night, which was Gonzalez’s first time as the official main host of the reality series.

Joining her were Robi Domingo, former Big Winners Kim Chiu and Melai Cantiveros, and Enchong Dee – who all walked at the halls of ABS-CBN’s ELJ building beside her to open the show.

“Dahil sa huli, anuman ang mangyari, sila at tayo ang lahat ay isang pamilya,” Gonzalez said.

She stepped up as PBB’s main host following the departure of Toni Gonzaga, who announced that she is leaving show, amid the controversy surrounding her apparent support for a lawmaker who pushed for her home network ABS-CBN’s broadcast shutdown.

ABS-CBN said it “remains grateful” to Gonzaga for the 16 years she was part of “PBB.”

Gonzalez was a celebrity housemate of the 2006 edition of “PBB,” before becoming one of its co-hosts.

Meanwhile, at the end of Saturday's episode, Aleck Iñigo and Rica Kriemhild bade goodbye to their fellow housemates after getting evicted from the Big Brother house.

“PBB” airs new episodes daily and can be accessed via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.