Screenshot from “My Papa Pi” teaser

Queen Pi and Papa Pi are sharing the small screen together soon.

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach is joining Piolo Pascual for the upcoming sitcom “My Papa Pi” as the actor’s leading lady.

Star Creatives Television announced the news through a video uploaded on their social media pages, where Wurtzbach was seen working with Pascual and other cast members.

“Iwas sa nega, andito na ang saya! Meet the squad na mangungulit at makiki-chikka sa ating lahat! Mula sa Mapag-Asa Street, sila ang hopefuls ng My Papa Pi,” the caption stated.

“My Papa Pi” will also feature the likes of Joross Gamboa, newcomer Anthony Jennings, and “Pinoy Big Brother” alumna Madam Inutz.

Star Creatives, the ABS-CBN unit behind the likes of “Forevermore” and “Pangako Sa ‘Yo,” unveiled Wednesday the logo of its latest offering through a short teaser.

A corner building along “Mapag-Asa Street” is depicted, with the background transitioning from day to night.

“Bawal malungkot ngayong darating na March dahil aarangkada na ang SWEETCOM na talaga namang magpapa-smile at magpapa-kisay sa buong sambayanan!” the teaser said.

“Wala ng patumpik-tumpik pa mga bes! Eto na ang, MY PAPA PI!”

The project, which will air in March, was first announced in September, when Pascual renewed his contract with ABS-CBN after a nearly year-long hiatus.

“My Papa Pi” will mark Pascual’s return to the sitcom format after a recurring and later regular role on “Home Sweetie Home,” which concluded in 2020.



RELATED VIDEO