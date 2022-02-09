MANILA — “My Papa Pi,” the upcoming sitcom starring heartthrob actor Piolo Pascual, is scheduled for a March release, its producer said on Wednesday.

Bawal malungkot ngayong darating na March dahil aarangkada na ang SWEETCOM na talaga namang magpapa-smile at magpapa-kisay sa buong sambayanan!



Wala ng patumpik-tumpik pa mga bes! Eto na ang, MY PAPA PI! 😍 pic.twitter.com/XQOkeff0au — STAR CREATIVES (@StarCreativesTV) February 9, 2022

Star Creatives, the ABS-CBN unit behind the likes of “Forevermore” and “Pangako Sa ‘Yo,” unveiled the logo of its latest offering through a short teaser.

A corner building along “Mapag-Asa Street” is depicted, with the background transitioning from day to night.

“Bawal malungkot ngayong darating na March dahil aarangkada na ang SWEETCOM na talaga namang magpapa-smile at magpapa-kisay sa buong sambayanan!” the teaser said.

“Wala ng patumpik-tumpik pa mga bes! Eto na ang, MY PAPA PI!”

Its broadcast or streaming platforms have yet to be announced.

The project was first announced in September, when Pascual renewed his contract with ABS-CBN after a nearly year-long hiatus.

“My Papa Pi” will mark Pascual’s return to the sitcom format after a recurring and later regular role in “Home Sweetie Home,” which concluded in 2020.

Pascual’s leading lady in the new title is set to be announced soon.