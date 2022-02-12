Screengrab from Star Creatives' Facebook page

Theater actor and comedian Pepe Herrera has added another interesting role in his showbiz portfolio as he is set to star as Piolo Pascual’s twin brother in an upcoming sitcom.

Herrera will join Pascual and Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach on “My Papa Pi” which slated to air starting March 5.

“Okay lang naman, normal,” he said jokingly. “I feel very blessed and grateful,” he added during a virtual media conference Saturday.

According to Herrera, he was excited to work again with director Cathy Garcia-Molina on television after their first project in 2014 which was “Forevermore” by Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil.

“Matagal ko na rin siya gusto makatrabaho. Si Direk Cathy gusto ko makatrabaho ulit kasi siya yung first ko sa TV 2014. Tapos nun di ko na siya ulit nakatrabaho,” he revealed.

Meanwhile, he was also curious about Pascual and Wurtzbach.

“Si Pia at si Piolo nakikita ko lang sa TV or sa ASAP. Naku-curious ako sa kanila. I wanted to get to know them. Hopefully, be friends with them. Ito na nga, nagkatotoo na,” Herrera shared.

Asked about his preparation for the role, Herrera explained that his present look was not intended for the role but he is glad that it did fit for the project.

“Kasi sa training po namin sa theater, doesn't matter kung maiksi yung buhok o mahaba. Although, sobrang blessing in disguise na maiksi buhok ko ngayon, maiksi rin buhok ni Papa Pi. Baka blessing in disguise,” he quipped.

“My Papa Pi” will focus on the story of twin brothers Popoy (Herrera) and Pipoy (Pascual) and everything about their simple yet loving community, Mapag-asa Street.

“My Papa Pi” will also feature the likes of Joross Gamboa, newcomer Anthony Jennings, and “Pinoy Big Brother” alumna Madam Inutz.

Star Creatives, the ABS-CBN unit behind the likes of “Forevermore” and “Pangako Sa ‘Yo,” unveiled Wednesday the logo of its latest offering through a short teaser.

A corner building along “Mapag-Asa Street” is depicted, with the background transitioning from day to night.

“Bawal malungkot ngayong darating na March dahil aarangkada na ang SWEETCOM na talaga namang magpapa-smile at magpapa-kisay sa buong sambayanan!” the teaser said.

“Wala ng patumpik-tumpik pa mga bes! Eto na ang, MY PAPA PI!”

The project, which will air in March, was first announced in September, when Pascual renewed his contract with ABS-CBN after a nearly year-long hiatus.

