The legal counsel of Dawn Chang is demanding a public apology from Cristy Fermin over an alleged “malicious and libelous” statement directed at the former GirlTrends member.

In a 2-page statement, Atty. Rafael Vincent R. Calinisan said Fermin faced a possible lawsuit if Fermin did not apologize to the “Pinoy Big Brother” alumna and retract comments aired on the “Cristy Ferminute” program recently.

“Napaka-righteous at sikat nitong Dawn Chang. Di ba ’yan ’yung dancer? ’Yan ’yung dancer? Dancer ’yan na nasa ano dati . . . Sa lunchtime show nila. Itong si Dawn Chang, ayan nagkakaroon ng mga trabaho ’yan, alam na alam sa ABS,” Fermin said as stated in the statement of Chang’s legal counsel.

“Naku Dawn Chang, gusto mong ibulgar ko kung ba't ka nagkakaroon ng trabaho? Eh pa bash-bash ka pa. Ikaw ang dapat i-bash dahil wala kang mararating kung hindi ka nakikipaglandian sa mga boss.”

Chang’s camp asserted that what Fermin said was “an outright lie,” “meant to besmirch and destroy the reputation of our client.”

Fermin’s remarks apparently came after Chang made some comments on Toni Gonzaga’s appearance at a proclamation rally, the statement prepared by Calinisan said.

Chang’s lawyer added that Fermin’s apology must be published in a full-page ad in a leading national broadsheets and in all of Fermin’s shows and social media platforms until midnight of February 16.

“Failure to do so will constrain us to pursue criminal, civil, and even administrative actions against you,” Calinisan said.