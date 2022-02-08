IN PHOTOS: Celebs lend star power to proclamation rallies

MANILA — Showbiz personalities lent their star power to political aspirants Tuesday as the election campaign season kicked off, with the likes of A-list host Toni Gonzaga and screen veteran Cherry Pie Picache joining proclamation rallies of their candidates.

Gonzaga, the long-time host of ABS-CBN’s “Pinoy Big Brother,” hosted the proclamation rally of presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his running mate, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

Marcos Jr. was a wedding sponsor or “ninong” of Gonzaga and her husband, film producer and director Paul Soriano, in 2015.

Picache, meanwhile, was one of several celebrities who attended the grand rally of the tandem of Vice President Leni Robredo and Sen. Francis Pangilinan in Naga City.

She took the stage alongside fellow actresses Agot Isidro, Nikki Valdez, and Rita Avila, theater stalwarts Pinky Amador and Bituin Escalante, music acts The Company, Rivermaya, and Gab Valenciano, as well as comedian Red Ollero.

