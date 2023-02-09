Vilma Santos on ABS-CBN: 'Nandito ang puso ko'

Watch more News on iWantTFC

It's a special month for "Star for All Seasons" Vilma Santos as she celebrates her 60th year in showbiz.

The screen icon waxed nostalgic as she started taping for her TV special

"Anim Na Dekada… Nag-Iisang Vilma" at the Dolphy Theater inside the ABS-CBN headquarters on Thursday.

The theater is home ground for the veteran star, who first hosted the teen variety show "D' Sensations" at the same venue in the early '70s, before it was renovated and named after the late comedy king.

"Nandito ang puso ko," Santos said, when asked why she chose ABS-CBN as the platform for celebrating her career milestone. "Napakalaki rin ng utang na loob ko sa estasyong ito."

"Sa totoo lang, hindi ito basta estasyon para sa akin — kasama na rin ang anak ko rito," she added, referring to TV host Luis Manzano. "Alam na nito ang buong buhay ko. Ang ABS-CBN, pamilya na. Parte na ito ng buhay ko for 60 years. For 60 years, kasama ko ang ABS-CBN."

Santos' legacy continues with Manzano, who remains a loyal Kapamilya despite the crises that beset ABS-CBN in recent years.

"Hinahangaan ko ang anak ko, kasi ngayong walang franchise ang ABS-CBN, sa totoo lang, maraming offers ang anak ko. Pero he stood his ground. Sabi niya, 'I'll still stay sa ABS-CBN, kasi 'yung loyalty ko, pag-aalaga nila sa akin for so many years...' Nararapat lang na gantihan niya ng utang na loob," she said.

Among the special people who graced Santos' taping on Thursday were ABS-CBN executives Carlo Katigbak and Cory Vidanes, host Boy Abunda, screen veteran Christopher de Leon, singer Pops Fernandez, producer Chit Guerrero, choreographer Maribeth Bichara, and her beloved Vilmanians.

Highlighting the life and career milestones of the Star For All Seasons, “Anim Na Dekada… Nag-Iisang Vilma” will air on ABS-CBN platforms on Feb. 18, 8:30 pm.