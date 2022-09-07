After 6 years, Vilma Santos says yes to comeback film

MANILA — Six years since her last big-screen project, Vilma Santos, local showbiz’s “Star for All Seasons,” has finally said “yes” to a comeback film with acclaimed director Erik Matti at the helm.

On Wednesday, the screen icon shared a photo of her with Matti as well as film producer Dondon Monteverde, saying she had a “lunch meeting” with them.

“Exciting!” she wrote.

Matti similarly expressed excitement about working with Santos anew. He provided more details of the meeting, revealing that Santos gave a “very happy, excited nod” to two film projects they pitched to her.

“I’ve worked with @rosavilmasantosrecto in a few commercials but I’ve always wished to do a movie with the Philippine film industry’s most iconic star for all seasons,” Matti wrote.

“We will be developing two projects with her and after hearing the stories, Ate Vi gave it a nod. A very happy, excited nod. So excited! Woot!” he added.

Santos, who is approaching her 60th year in showbiz, earlier said she intends to prioritize acting again as her political career takes a backseat. After more than two decades in public office, Santos decided not to run in the 2022 elections.

In the past 23 years, Santos has been Lipa mayor, Batangas governor, and Lipa representative. During her terms in office, Santos’ film and TV projects were few and far between.

Her last movie was in 2016, the family drama film “Everything About Her.”

“Napunta sa third priority ‘yung showbiz life ko,” she said in March. “Kaya ngayon na medyo I took a backseat, I’m excited na baka naman mabigyan ko ng priority ang pinagkakautangan ko ng loob, which is show business. I started here since 9 years old, nandito na ako sa pamilya ng showbiz.”

“Ang gusto ko, given a chance, makasama ko ang mga new breed of actors natin na magagaling talaga. A good script with our new breed of actors, I’m looking forward and I’m excited na makagawa ng isang teleserye or movie with them,” Santos said.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC