Actress-politician Vilma Santos appears in a livestreamed fundraiser for Odette victims on Wednesday. ABS-CBN

After 23 years of being an elected official in Batangas, screen icon Vilma Santos teased a likely return to showbiz, as she takes a “backseat” in public service.

Santos, who is approaching her 60th year as an actress, discussed her possible return to the industry Wednesday during a livestreamed fundraiser for Odette victims which also marked “MMK’s” 30th anniversary.

Santos starred in “Regalo,” a 2006 episode of the ABS-CBN drama anthology co-starring Maja Salvador.

She was asked whether she would be willing to work with the likes of Karina Bautista and Aljon Mendoza, showbiz newcomers who co-hosted the fundraising program. Responding in the affirmative, Santos explained why she can now finally resume her acting career.

“This year, election year, I took a backseat,” Santos said. “Hindi muna ako tumakbo bilang isang public servant. Pero I thank God sa tiwalang ibinigay sa akin, kasi up to now I’m still a congresswoman hanggang May.”

In the past 23 years, Santos has been Lipa mayor, Batangas governor, and Lipa representative. During her terms in office, Santos’ film and TV projects were few and far between.

Her last movie was in 2016, the family drama film “Everything About Her.”

“Napunta sa third priority ‘yung showbiz life ko,” she said. “Kaya ngayon na medyo I took a backseat, I’m excited na baka naman mabigyan ko ng priority ang pinagkakautangan ko ng loob, which is show business. I started here since 9 years old, nandito na ako sa pamilya ng showbiz.”

Santos, whose acting career traces back to 1963, is dubbed local showbiz’s “Star for All Seasons.”

Santos’ term as Lipa congresswoman will end in June. Beyond that point, Santos will finally get to bump up showbiz in her priority list.

“Ang gusto ko, given a chance, makasama ko ang mga new breed of actors natin na magagaling talaga. A good script with our new breed of actors, I’m looking forward and I’m excited na makagawa ng isang teleserye or movie with them,” she said.