MANILA -- OPM singer Juan Karlos "JK" Labajo admitted that portraying slain senator Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino Jr. in the upcoming musical film "Ako si Ninoy" was a real challenge for him.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"I guess the singing side hindi po masyado kasi the songs we recorded were really beautiful as well. What was really changing for me was the role itself of Sir Ninoy Aquino. I guess with acting that's like the hardest thing you can do, portraying a real-life character. Doon ako pinaka na-challenged talaga," says Labajo said on TeleRadyo's Sakto on Thursday with the film's director Vince Tañada.

The "Buwan" hitmaker admitted that he was surprised when the role was offered to him.

"Initially po I was dumbfounded actually. I didn't know why. That was the very first question I asked Direk Vince. ...Eventually Direk explained na he actually had a roster of actors that he was looking at but then eventually he ended up with me because he wanted to reach a younger audience. And because I have the advantage of knowing how to sing. I think that really fit the whole idea of the film especially being a musical," he said.

According to Tañada, who also helmed the Martial Law-set film "Katips," this movie could make or break Labajo's career.

"Kaya nagpapasalamat ako sa kanya kasi 'yung pagtanggap niya dito this will make or break his career. I mean kung may kulang or kung may sobra malalaman ng tao 'yon kasi we all have the references online makikita nila kung ano si Ninoy sa YouTube o 'yung mga nakakakilala kay Ninoy, 'yung memory nila kay Ninoy kung ganoon ba talaga siya," Tañada said.

"Good luck to me," Labajo quipped.

"(Pero nagampanan niya) nang sobra," Tañada stressed.

In a previous interview with ANC, Tañada said the film will show the life story of Aquino from "the day of his birth up to the time of his death."

Tañada also described the movie as a "multi-plot, multi-character musical film that will topple historical distortionist films."

Joining Labajo in "Ako si Ninoy" are Sarah Holmes, Johnrey Rivas, Marlo Mortel, Cassy Legazpi, Joaquin Domagoso, Nicole Laurel, JM Yosures, and Bodje Pascua, among others.

"Ako si Ninoy" will open in cinemas nationwide on February 22.

Related video: