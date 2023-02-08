Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- South Korean trot singer Young Tak is hoping to collaborate with Filipino musicians.

"Kung magkakaroon ng pagkakataon, gusto ko po laging makarating dito sa Pilipinas. At kung magkakaroon din po ng mas maganda pang pagkakataon, gusto ko rin pong makapag-collaborate sa mga Filipino musicians," the 39-year-old singer shared through an interpreter in an interview with TeleRadyo's "Sakto" on Wednesday.

In the interview, Tak also took note of the kindness of Filipinos.

"Sobra po akong nagulat sa kabaitan po ng mga Filipino at lalo na naramdaman ko ang musical culture din na talagang madaling makita rito sa Pilipinas," Tak said.

In the interview, Tak also taught the signature dance move of hit hit "Jjiniya" to "Sakto" host Amy Perez.

Young Tak debuted as a ballad singer in 2007 before shifting to trot — a popular genre of Korean music characterized by repetitive rhythms and vocal inflections — in 2016.

In 2020, he gained further prominence through the reality TV show "Mr. Trot."

On Tuesday , the singer, born Park Young-tak, performed on "It's Showtime."