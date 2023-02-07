Watch more News on iWantTFC

South Korean trot singer Young Tak graced the "It's Showtime" stage on Tuesday, as part of his series of promotional activities in the Philippines.

The 39-year-old singer opened the noontime variety show with a performance of his hit single "Jjiniya."

During his talk with the "It's Showtime" hosts, Young Tak said it was his first time in the Philippines, and he enjoyed eating fried garlic rice, crispy pata and sisig.

He also taught the signature dance move of "Jjiniya" to the "It's Showtime" hosts.

The singer, born Park Young-tak, is in the country for promotional activities.

Young Tak debuted as a ballad singer in 2007 before shifting to trot — a popular genre of Korean music characterized by repetitive rhythms and vocal inflections — in 2016.

In 2020, he gained further prominence through the reality TV show "Mr. Trot."